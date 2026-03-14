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Larry the Cable Guy, the multiplatinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard award winner, and one of the top comedians in the country, is coming to Salem on Saturday night, May 9th for his "An Evening with Larry the Cable Guy" Tour. Larry is also the founder of The Git-R-Done Foundation—named after his signature catchphrase—which has donated more than $8.1 million to various charities.

In September, Larry released a brand-new comedy special on Prime Video featuring all new material. He also appeared on the hit FOX show The Masked Singer, where he showed off his vocal talents as the character “Baby.” In addition to his television work, he has the comedy channel Jeff and Larry’s Comedy Roundup on SiriusXM, which highlights the best in great American comedy.

Larry is the voice of the beloved Mater in Disney/Pixar’s Cars franchise. Cars (2006) and Cars 2 (2011) both opened at number one at the box office and have grossed over $1 billion worldwide. He returned as Mater in Cars 3 (2017) and the Disney+ series Cars on the Road.

Larry rose to stardom with the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, alongside Jeff Foxworthy and Bill Engvall. The tour grossed over $15 million and led to several hit specials, including Blue Collar Comedy Tour: The Movie, which became Comedy Central’s highest-rated movie at the time and sold more than four million DVDs. Its sequel, Blue Collar Comedy Tour Rides Again, sold over three million copies, and Blue Collar Comedy Tour: One for the Road premiered in 2006 to strong ratings and a Grammy nomination for its soundtrack.

Larry’s Git-R-Done Foundation, founded in 2009 with his wife Cara, focuses on children’s and veterans’ causes. Beneficiaries include The Arnold Palmer Hospital, Operation Homefront, and Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital. To learn more, visit www.gitrdonefoundation.org.

For more information, visit www.larrythecableguy.com.

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