An Evening With LeAnn Rimes

Rimes made her breakthrough into country music in 1996 with her debut album, Blue, which reached No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart and was certified multi-platinum in sales by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The album's eponymous leadoff single, "Blue", became a Top 10 hit and Rimes gained national acclaim for her similarity to Patsy Cline's vocal style. When she released her second studio album in 1997, You Light Up My Life: Inspirational Songs, she moved towards country pop material, which set the trend for a string of albums released into the next decade.

Rimes has won many awards, including two Grammys, three ACMs, a CMA, 12 Billboard Music Awards, and one American Music award. She has released ten studio albums and three compilation albums and two greatest hits albums, one released in the U.S. and the other released internationally, through her record label of 13 years, Curb Records, and placed over 40 singles on American and international charts since 1996. She has sold over 37 million records worldwide, with 20.8 million album sales in the United States according to Nielsen SoundScan. Billboard ranked her 17th artist of the 1990–2000 decade. Rimes has also written four books: two novels and two children's books. Her hit song "How Do I Live" was ranked as the most successful song of the 1990s by Billboard magazine.

Globally, LeAnn RImes has sold more than 44 million units,

Out of the 42 singles she has released throughout her expansive career, LeAnn’s song "How Do I Live," ranks #4 on Billboard’s “Greatest of All Time: Hot 100 Songs,” and it holds the record for being the second longest charting song ever on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

15 of her multi-genre singles are top-10 hits, including "Can't Fight the Moonlight" which went #1 in 11 countries.

2 songs from her latest album "Remnants" went #1 on the Billboard dance chart - "LovE is LovE is Love" & "Long Live Love".

In 2015 LeAnn released her third Christmas album titled, Today is Christmas, which is a follow up to her 2014 album, ONECHRISTMAS.

Rimes is also an accomplished actress and author. Her writing credits include 2 children's books, JAG and JAG'S NEW FRIEND, the novel HOLIDAY IN YOUR HEART, and the inspirational book, WHAT I CANNOT CHANGE.

LeAnn has long-supported a variety of charity organizations including the National Psoriasis Foundation, DAV (Disabled American Veterans), The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes,StandUp For Kids as well as The Trevor Project. She most recently began her work with the Friend Movement, an anti-bullying organization.