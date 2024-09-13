"An Evening with Renée Elise Goldsberry"

× Expand Courtesy of Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech

Renée Elise Goldsberry, a multi-hyphenate actress and singer who has delivered award-winning performances both on Broadway and the screen, opens the Moss season with a memorable evening of Broadway hits and American songbook classics.

Best known for her role as the original Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton, which has become a cultural touchstone for the ages, she currently stars in Tina Fey’s Netflix sitcom, Girls5Eva. The Tony and Grammy award winner made her Broadway debut as Nala in The Lion King and performed in the original stage version of The Color Purple, as well as in the closing cast of Rent.

Goldsberry starred in A24’s critical darling, Waves, opposite Sterling K. Brown, as well as in the hit Netflix series Altered Carbon. She could also be seen on NBC's musical sensation, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, in addition to lending her voice to bring characters to life on the Netflix animated series Fast & Furious Spy Racers and Centaurworld.

Other highlights from her film and television career include her work on the television series Documentary Now, cult favorite Original Cast Album: Co-Op, The Good Wife, The House with a Clock in Its Walls, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, The Following, The Get Down, All About You, Evil, and her creation of the beloved character Evangeline Williamson on ABC'S One Life to Live, for which she received two Daytime Emmy nominations and two NAACP Image Award nominations.

Goldsberry’s appearances on stage include her Outer Critics Circle Award-nominated performance opposite Frances McDormand in the play Good People. Her performance as Sylvia in the Public Theater's production of Two Gentleman of Verona for their Shakespeare in the Park series garnered her across-the-board rave reviews.

This is Renée Elise Goldsberry's first performance at the Moss Arts Center.