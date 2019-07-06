An Evening with Three Dog Night

Legendary music icons, THREE DOG NIGHT, celebrate their 4th decade bringing with them some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets than THREE DOG NIGHT. THREE DOG NIGHT’s hits wind through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio where they are heard day in and day out, in TV commercials or in major motion pictures — songs like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come)”, “Joy to the World”, “Black and White”, “Shambala” and “One” serve to heighten our emotions and crystallize THREE DOG NIGHT’s continuing popularity. This Grammy-nominated band is not content resting on their legacy alone. Always working to expand their audience, THREE DOG NIGHT have embraced and been embraced by 21st century music technology. New fans buy THREE DOG NIGHT’s music on iTunes as well as at record stores. In fact, their releases from this decade alone have sold well over a million and a half albums and the band’s continued popularity has landed “The Best of Three Dog Night : 20th Century Masters” on the Billboard Top 200 Album Chart for 9 of the last 12 months. Recently, THREE DOG NIGHT began adding new songs to their arsenal by releasing their first double-A sided single in nearly 25 years. The blistering performance of “Heart Of Blues” and the timely, beautiful a-cappella ballad “Prayer of the Children” are available online at iTunes, Amazon.com and other digital retailers as well as through this official band website, and their Facebook and MySpace sites. THREE DOG NIGHT also pushed boundaries by recording with the London Symphony Orchestra, giving fans new and old a chance to experience their dynamic performances of the hits as well as two new songs. The project, recorded at the famous Abbey Road studios in London and released to coincide with the band’s 35th Anniversary, added exciting new orchestral arrangements to THREE DOG NIGHT’s signature sound. THREE DOG NIGHT maintain an aggressive, year-round touring schedule of over 70 dates a year. The band, including Danny Hutton (founder/lead vocalist), Michael Allsup (guitar), Paul Kingery (bass/vocals), Pat Bautz (drums), Eddie Reasoner (keyboards) and David Morgan (vocalist), takes pride in performing their hit filled concerts for generation-spanning audiences. The band’s now-famous name refers to native Australian hunters in the outback who huddled with their dogs for warmth on cold nights; the coldest being a “three dog night”. Boasting chart and sales records that are virtually unmatched in popular music, THREE DOG NIGHT had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including 3 #1 singles, 11 Top 10’s, 18 straight Top 20’s, 7 million-selling singles and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold LPs. Their hits appeared on best selling charts in all genres (pop, rock and country). Their records continue to sell around the world, reaching beyond the borders of the U.S. into Japan, Canada, Holland, England, Germany, Spain and elsewhere. Tens of millions of THREE DOG NIGHT records have been sold through the years. THREE DOG NIGHT recorded the music of the best (and mostly undiscovered) new songwriters of their time including Harry Nilsson, Randy Newman, Elton John, Laura Nyro, Paul Williams and Hoyt Axton among many others. The group’s eclectic taste, combined with their ability to recognize and record hits in a unique, distinctive and appealing style, resulted in THREE DOG NIGHT dominating best-selling charts for years. Now, as they mark more than 40 years on the road, THREE DOG NIGHT continue to grow their fan base and develop new ways of doing business. In 2014 they are pursuing an extensive schedule of concerts at theatres, performing arts centers, fairs, festivals, corporate events, and casinos. Since 1986, they have performed over 2,200 shows including two Super Bowls.