An Evening with Webb Wilder

The Spot on Kirk welcomes Webb Wilder to its stage Saturday, July 12, 2025!

Webb Wilder was ‘Americana’ before it had a name and is bona fide Roots Rock Royalty. He’s made albums ranging from the very roots of Rock and Roll to some of its “crunchier” Classic Rock cousins - Outlaw Country, straight-up Blues, bits of Brit Rock, Rockabilly, Southern Rock and all points in between. Hillbilly Speedball is the 13th album in the Hattiesburg, Mississippi native’s long and storied career. His nearly four decades in the public eye have included stints with major labels, MTV airplay, induction in the Mississippi Musicians Hall of Fame, a star of his own cult classic films, and being one of the first national DJs at a then-upstart XM Satellite Radio. He’s logged thousands of miles of blacktop and many frequent flyer miles taking his brand of ‘Uneasy Listening’ music around the world to enthusiastic audiences.

Hillbilly Speedball was produced with an extended family of heavyweights from across the music spectrum. World class acclaimed guitarist, David Grissom, a frequent WW collaborator, returns not only to play but also penned the title cut. Other notable guests include Vince Gill (who Wilder calls, "the world’s most down-to-Earth super-star"), iconic Wrecking Crew session man Richard Bennett, Fats Kaplin (ex-Jack White), and more.

Webb Wilder brings us Americana Rock and Roll in the purest sense, and his live shows and albums are a joyride worth taking again and again.

“Webb flat out rocks! They serve up potent Southern comfort.” - Rolling Stone Magazine

"With his obvious love of British rock and Southern roadhouse, Wilder could be a kind of Tom Petty for the trailer set." - San Francisco Chronicle

“These days the term ‘roots rocker’ is almost meaningless, but Wilder’s blend of a rocker’s heart with a hillbilly’s soul is probably the best aural definition of it yet.” - Time Out Chicago

“Discover the mystery, the madness, and the magic of the man called Wilder. A giant standing proudly above lesser talents.” - That Devil Music

www.webbwilder.com

Doors - 7:30 p.m. | Show - 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: $15 ADV | $20 Day of Show

