An Innocent Man: The Music of Billy Joel

to

Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153

The Music of Billy Joel features some of the most iconic melodies ever recorded, including Only the Good Die Young, She’s Always a Woman, We Didn’t Start the Fire, Uptown Girl and more … Join us for a fun and fantastic night celebrating the “Piano Man” with your RSO!

Jean Meilleur & John Regan, vocalists

Jeans’n Classics, guest group

David Stewart Wiley, conductor

Info

Concerts & Live Music
to
