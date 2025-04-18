An Innocent Man: The Music of Billy Joel

× Expand Roanoke Symphony Orchestra

The Music of Billy Joel features some of the most iconic melodies ever recorded, including Only the Good Die Young, She’s Always a Woman, We Didn’t Start the Fire, Uptown Girl and more … Join us for a fun and fantastic night celebrating the “Piano Man” with your RSO!

Jean Meilleur & John Regan, vocalists

Jeans’n Classics, guest group

David Stewart Wiley, conductor