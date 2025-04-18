An Innocent Man: The Music of Billy Joel
Salem Civic Center 1001 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, Virginia 24153
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra
The Music of Billy Joel features some of the most iconic melodies ever recorded, including Only the Good Die Young, She’s Always a Woman, We Didn’t Start the Fire, Uptown Girl and more … Join us for a fun and fantastic night celebrating the “Piano Man” with your RSO!
Jean Meilleur & John Regan, vocalists
Jeans’n Classics, guest group
David Stewart Wiley, conductor
