An Old Virginia Christmas at Booker T. Washington National Monument

History comes alive at Booker T. Washington National Monument! Learn about what a Christmas was like in mid-19th century Virginia on the tobacco plantation where Dr. Booker T. Washington spent his first nine years as an enslaved person. Through two living history presentations connected by a gorgeous pathway lined with lanterns, visitors will compare and contrast the experiences of the masters and slaves family on this plantation. This was the last Christmas before the civil war. Lincoln had just been elected giving young Booker and his family hope for a better future, meanwhile, Master Burroughs has recently fallen ill. This event includes living history interpretive programs/tours, children's activities, live music, and light refreshments. Admission is FREE!