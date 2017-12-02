An Old Virginia Christmas
Booker T. Washington National Monument 12130 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Hardy, Virginia 24101
Experience what an old Virginia Christmas was like for the residents, enslaved and free, on this mid-19th century tobacco plantation. Listen, smell, feel and taste "an old Virginia Christmas." Free refreshments and candlelight guided tours of the farm where Booker T. Washington was born an enslaved person.
