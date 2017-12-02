An Old Virginia Christmas

to Google Calendar - An Old Virginia Christmas - 2017-12-02 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Old Virginia Christmas - 2017-12-02 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Old Virginia Christmas - 2017-12-02 15:00:00 iCalendar - An Old Virginia Christmas - 2017-12-02 15:00:00

Booker T. Washington National Monument 12130 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Hardy, Virginia 24101

Experience what an old Virginia Christmas was like for the residents, enslaved and free, on this mid-19th century tobacco plantation. Listen, smell, feel and taste "an old Virginia Christmas." Free refreshments and candlelight guided tours of the farm where Booker T. Washington was born an enslaved person.

Info
Booker T. Washington National Monument 12130 Booker T. Washington Hwy, Hardy, Virginia 24101 View Map
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - An Old Virginia Christmas - 2017-12-02 15:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - An Old Virginia Christmas - 2017-12-02 15:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - An Old Virginia Christmas - 2017-12-02 15:00:00 iCalendar - An Old Virginia Christmas - 2017-12-02 15:00:00