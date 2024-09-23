× Expand Jefferson Center

18+ Show - Explicit Content - May Be Offensive to Some Viewers

The worst image comedy magician Grant Freeman can conjure in his mind is the cheesy magician making flagrantly colored handkerchiefs spew out of bright wooden boxes, stuffing rabbits into hats, and torturing women for no apparent reason. Grant has strived in his extensive work as a magician to create modern and out-of- the-colored-box performances that propel the ancient art of conjuring into the new millennium.

In the seventh grade, Grant began learning magic from local professional magicians, and was then able to meet and learn from some of the best and most experienced magicians in the world. This helped to boost him into the world of magic. Grant quickly became a well-known name among magicians as a rising performer, started performing frequently on television even at a very young age, and professional bookings for a wide variety of performances soon followed. Grant's new show, "An R-Rated Magic Show" is the culmination of over 10 years of performances both as a magician and as a comedian.

*A $6.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.