The 5-time Blues Award nominated Ana Popovic has been electrifying audiences all over the world with her balance of blistering blues riffs and delicate jazz sensibilities. Amazingly charismatic and deliverer of the blues feels….we can’t get enough of Ana and neither should you! Come grab a pair of tickets and enjoy this rocking night

Ana Popovic

Ana Popović (born May 13, 1976, Belgrade, Serbia) is a blues guitarist, singer and songwriter. Ana has released 5 studio albums as a solo artist; Hush! (2000), Comfort To The Soul (2003), Still Making History (2007), Blind For Love (2009) and Unconditional (2011).

Ana Popović's father first introduced her to the blues, through an extensive record collection and sessions hosted at the family home. Popović founded her first serious band at age nineteen. Within a year, she was playing outside of Yugoslavia and opening shows for American blues icons like Junior Wells. Her band Hush released their debut album, Hometown in 1998. The next year, Popović relocated to the Netherlands to study jazz guitar. She quickly became a fixture on the Dutch blues scene and soon ventured into neighboring Germany.

Awards & Nominations:

2002 — Three-way nominee for "Best Singer", "Best Guitarist" and "Best Album" at the French Blues Awards.

2003 — First European nominated for "Best New Artist Debut" at the W.C. Handy Award in Memphis, Tennessee, United States.

2003 — Nominated for "Best Blues Album’’ at the Jammie Awards in New York City.

2004 — Winner of the award Jazz à Juan Revelation in Juan-les-Pins, France.

2006 — Nominated for 'Best Blues DVD (2005)', 'Best Live Performer', 'Best Female Blues Artist' and 'Most Outstanding Musician (Guitar)' at the 'Living Blues Awards'.

2007 — Nominated for 'Blues Artist of the Year' (BluesWax 2007, USA).

2010 — Nominated as 'Best Overseas Artist' at the British Blues Awards.

2011 — Winner 'Best Blues DVD' at the Blues Matters Awards (UK)

2011 — Three-way nominee for "Contemporary Blues Album" (Unconditional), "Contemporary Blues Female Artist" and "Best DVD" (An Evening at Trasimeno Lake) at the 33rd Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Tennessee, United States.