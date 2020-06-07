Anagennisi Service - Reopening Service
Maple View Church of Christ 194 Robins Rest Rd, West Virginia 24701
This will be our first regular scheduled service since closing for the COVID-19 crisis. Everyone is welcome to come a little early and have some coffee and donuts and we will be giving out some special guest gifts. We also invite you to stay afterward and bring your own bag lunch and enjoy some family fun.
