× Expand Courtesy The Spot on Kirk

Born, raised, shaped, and inspired by his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana, Andrew Duhon tours performing songs that are as much about recognizing our shared stories as they are about telling his own. Rounding out the touring trio are two of his most trusted collaborators—Myles Weeks (James Hunter Six, Eric Lindell) on bass and Jim Kolacek (Feufollett) on drums. Blending the gritty, bluesy, folksy, country sounds of his home with the experience of traversing the country and immersing himself in the broad array of cultures across the American landscape, Andrew's music creates real connection between former strangers through song. As he puts it, “When a song written by a stranger heals you, even in the smallest way, that's a connection beyond entertainment.”

Andrew has shared stages with Guster, Blind Pilot, and Amos Lee, among others, and has performed at major festivals across the US including New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Milwaukee Summerfest, Bonnaroo, and Americanafest. His music has been featured in Rolling Stone Magazine, Jam In The Van, Meat Church, as well as in Glide Magazine, No Depression, and American Songwriter.

Purchase Tickets