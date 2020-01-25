× Expand Andy Frazer, Bethan eni o Afon Elai, digital print, 2017 Andy Frazer, Bethan eni o Afon Elai, digital print, 2017

January 24 – March 22

Friday, January 24

6-8 pm Opening Reception

Smoyer Gallery – Andy Frazer

Dreigiau O Gymru

Dragons of Wales

Andy Frazer’s Exhibition, Dreigiau O Gymru (Dragons of Wales) is a collection of sketches and refined digital prints from Frazer’s exploration of dragons as a secret species living among us. Frazer attempts to document the many diverse species of dragons which could, in theory, inhabit this planet from our highest mountains, to our deepest mines, from our valley towns to our cities, from our forests to our coasts. These works are the result of Frazer’s travels in search of Dragons - The Dragons of Wales. Frazer received his Bachelor in Arts in 1993 from Bournville College of Art (Birmingham, England). Andy Frazer is a graphic designer and Illustrator currently living and working in Wales.