ANGELIC VOICES: From Baroque & Broadway

Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Julee Hickcox, flute

John Smith, bass

David Stewart Wiley, conductor & piano

Kim Davidson, conductor

Come hear the nationally recognized Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir perform along with Maestro Wiley and RSO musicians. Enjoy an inspiring program that illustrates the connections between Baroque choral and instrumental music of our modern era.

