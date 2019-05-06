ANGELIC VOICES: From Baroque & Broadway
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Ave SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Julee Hickcox, flute
John Smith, bass
David Stewart Wiley, conductor & piano
Kim Davidson, conductor
Come hear the nationally recognized Roanoke Valley Children’s Choir perform along with Maestro Wiley and RSO musicians. Enjoy an inspiring program that illustrates the connections between Baroque choral and instrumental music of our modern era.
