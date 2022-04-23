Angels of Assisi Low-Cost Pet Health Fair

Angels of Assisi believes that every animal deserves veterinary care regardless of their family’s ability to pay. The Pet Health Fair will enable animals in our community to have access to veterinary care that they might otherwise have to go without. With overflowing shelters, our goal is to give pet parents other options instead of surrendering their animals due to finances. Angels of Assisi will offer a variety of services at the Pet Health Fair, including vaccinations, microchips, nail trims, and most importantly, the ability to treat sick pets. Do you have a pet in need of care? We hope you come see us at the Berglund Center on Saturday, April 23rd from 10am – 2pm. No appointments necessary.

