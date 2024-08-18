Angels of Assisi's Bow Wow Brunch

× Expand Photos taken and graphics made by Angels of Assisi staff. Angels of Assisi is excited to announce the 3rd Annual Bow Wow Brunch brought to you by MKB Realtors! Join us at Big Lick Brewing Company on Sunday, August 18th, 10am-1pm! A dog-friendly event, we hope to see you and your dogs out enjoying brews from Big Lick Brewing and goodies from Queen’s Vegan and Unleashed Dog Boutique & Bakery with us! We’ll have live music by GOTE there for you to kick back and listen to while you enjoy your Sunday morning. Tickets are on sale starting at $40, and there is limited space so grab them today at https://tinyurl.com/BowWowBrunch24. We would also like to thank sponsors WDBJ7, K92, and Q99 for helping us to put on year 3 of Bow Wow Brunch!

