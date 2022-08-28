× Expand Angels of Assisi Save the Date 2 - Bow Wow Brunch Angels of Assisi's Bow Wow Brunch

This dog-friendly fundraising event will include a delicious catered brunch provided by 3112 Catering live music, raffle, BARKcuterie board, and photos with your dog!

Because of the incredible generosity of MKB Realtors’ Presenting Sponsorship, and Big Lick Brewing Company’s full Venue Sponsorship, proceeds from this event will benefit our adoptable pets awaiting furever homes!

Pre-event ticket purchase is required. Limited Availability! Ticket prices start at $45 per person with opportunities to purchase RESERVED 4 or 6 seat tables. Tickets must be purchased online and are not available for purchase in person at Angels of Assisi.

For more information on how to become a sponsor, or event questions, contact Carol Jessee, Director of Development at cjessee@angelsofassisi.org.

Presenting Sponsor: MKB Realtors

Venue Sponsor: Big Lick Brewing Company

Media Sponsor: WDBJ7

BARKcuterie Board Sponsor: Unleashed Dog Bakery & Boutique

Centerpiece Sponsor: Lindsey Ann Florals