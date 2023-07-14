Animal Enrichment Fun!

This program is for ages 8-13.  A lot goes into taking good care of the animals at the zoo.  Besides feeding and cleaning, keepers also need to find creative ways to entertain the zoo’s residents.  This is called enrichment, and if you sign up for this class, you can help create some!  Not only that, but you’ll also get to see the animals enjoy their enrichments at the end of the program.

$20 for members/$25 for non-members

Education & Learning, Kids & Family
