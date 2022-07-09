Animal Enrichment Fun!

Saturday, July 9 10-12pm

Friday, July 22 10-12pm

Friday, August 12 10-12pm

Saturday, August 20 11-1pm

This program is for ages 8-13. A lot goes into taking good care of the animals at the zoo. Besides feeding and cleaning, keepers also need to find creative ways to entertain the zoo’s residents. This is called enrichment, and if you sign up for this class, you can help create some! Not only that, you’ll get to see the animals enjoy their enrichment at the end of the program.

$15/Member

$20/Non-Member