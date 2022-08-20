Animal Enrichment Fun!
Mill Mountain Zoo Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke, Virginia
Saturday, July 9 10-12pm
Friday, July 22 10-12pm
Friday, August 12 10-12pm
Saturday, August 20 11-1pm
This program is for ages 8-13. A lot goes into taking good care of the animals at the zoo. Besides feeding and cleaning, keepers also need to find creative ways to entertain the zoo’s residents. This is called enrichment, and if you sign up for this class, you can help create some! Not only that, you’ll get to see the animals enjoy their enrichment at the end of the program.
$15/Member
$20/Non-Member
Info
Mill Mountain Zoo Mill Mountain Spur, Roanoke, Virginia
Education & Learning, Kids & Family