Animation Festival 2026
Academy Center of the Arts 600 Main St , Lynchburg, Virginia 24504
Step into a world of imagination at the 2026 Animation Festival, celebrating the art and influence of anime from the 1960s to today. Featuring beloved titles like Astro Boy, Sailor Moon, Batman Ninja, and more. The festival showcases the enduring magic of animation across generations.
The day includes performances by area youth and conversations with industry professionals exploring the cultural impact of anime in the media. The complete festival lineup will be announced soon!
Arrive early for pre-show activities starting at 11:00 AM:
Pokémon tournament
Video games provided by Super Rad Arcade
Japanese Block Printing Art provided by University of Lynchburg’s Daura Gallery
Character drawing workshops
Cosplay contest, and more!
Join us for a full day of screenings, creativity, and community at the Academy Center of the Arts.