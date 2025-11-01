× Expand Courtesy Jefferson Center

Anita Graef is an acclaimed American cellist celebrated for her “superb artistry” (Pasadena Now) and performances that exude “high energy and polish” (WQXR). Having graced stages like Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall and the Dame Myra Hess Memorial Concert Series, she seamlessly bridges classical traditions with contemporary works. As Artistic Director of the Juliani Ensemble and the Tallgrass Chamber Music Festival, Graef is deeply committed to musical outreach and education. Her accolades include the 2022 Gheens Young Artist Award and the 2021 American Prize.

Join us for an evening showcasing her expressive depth and technical mastery.

TICKETS: General Admission - $41

*A $6 box office processing fee is included in the price of each ticket

GET TICKETS