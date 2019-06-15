ANNABELLE'S CURSE w. Virginia Ground

Annabelle’s Curse is an indie-folk band from Bristol, TN/VA. Its members are Tim Kilbourne (vocals, banjo, guitar), Carly Booher (vocals, mandolin), Zack Edwards (guitar), Travis Goyette (percussion), Tyler Luttrell (bass), and Kirk Bagnall (auxiliary percussion). They have released four full-length albums and one EP.

Since forming in 2010, Annabelle’s Curse has toured extensively, developing a devoted fan base throughout the southeast and mid-Atlantic. Annabelle’s Curse has supported acts such as Anderson East, Humming House, The Black Lillies, Birds of Chicago, and HoneyHoney. The band has been a staple at Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion and has also performed at Floydfest, Rhythm and Blooms, Rooster Walk, and Music City Roots.

Virginia Ground plays such a unique style of music that they created their own genre just to describe it: That is the Appalachiaphonic. Around Jamen Denton and his fountainesque songwriting is an ensemble of inventive musicians who create a sound at once electrically novel, and yet hauntingly familiar. With Justin Denton on Drums, Logan Fritz on Bass, Blake Collins on Mandolin, Will Outlaw on Trombone, Ben Smith on Harmonica, Jon McGlocklin on Harmony Vocals, and Jamen on Guitar and Lead Vocals, this group marries sounds from blues and funk to country, rock, and reggae, and then tempers their forceful and fluid sounds with elements of Dixieland and swing to craft the Appalachiaphonic.