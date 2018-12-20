ANNIE

Music by: Charles Strouse

Book by: Thomas Meehan

Lyrcis by: Martin Charnin

Based on “Little Orphan Annie”

December 20-23, 2018

ANNIE, the classic American musical, will fill the audience with joy this holiday season. Little orphan Annie is saved from the orphanage and the cruel Miss Hannigan when she goes to stay with billionaire Oliver Warbucks for the holidays. While searching for the parents that abandoned her years ago, she reminds us that love and family are all you need.

Public Performances: December 20 at 7 p.m.

December 21 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

December 22 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

December 23 at 3 p.m.