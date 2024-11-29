× Expand Mill Mountain Theatre

Experience the heartwarming journey of plucky orphan Annie in 1930s New York, in this beloved Tony-winning musical.

Comedy, Family, Musical, Young Audiences | November 29 – December 22

Based on Harold Gray’s beloved comic strip, ‘Annie’ is a worldwide sensation, winning seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Featuring a cherished book and score by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse, and Martin Charnin, including the iconic ‘Tomorrow,’ the story follows the plucky orphan Annie in 1930s New York City. Escaping the clutches of the cruel Miss Hannigan with the help of fellow orphans, Annie embarks on an enchanting adventure, ultimately finding a new home and family with billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his secretary Grace Farrell, and a lovable dog named Sandy. ‘Annie’ is the perfect family-friendly musical to brighten your holiday season.