Annie Lawrence will be hitting the road this spring with her band, in support of her upcoming album release, "If I'm Being Honest", available everywhere March 15th. Opening the night is Richmond area Artist, Andrew Rohlk.

Originally hailing from Roanoke, Virginia, singer/songwriter Annie Lawrence has called Nashville, Tennessee, home for over six years. Her music comes from raw moments of self- discovery, triumph & heartbreak that have shaped who she is today. In her upcoming album, “If I’m Being Honest,” set to release March 2019, Annie showcases her captivating vocals while following through with honest lyrics that offer listeners a vulnerable place to have a handful of “me too” moments.

Annie’s style could be described as “kitchen sink pop,” as it doesn’t seem to fit into any one genre. Her latest songs are a little indie singer/songwriter, a little pop, a little folk and a little country, each song with unique flare, much like the unique twists & turns of Annie’s journey. While the average onlooker may see Annie as quiet and unassuming, give her a stage and it won’t take you long to realize she’s a full throttle, sassy, spunky force to be reckoned with. Annie is ecstatic for the world to hear her new songs, and she can’t wait to see you out on the road in 2019.

Opener: Andrew Rohlik