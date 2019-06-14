Annual Flag Day Celebration

The Flag Day Celebration @ the Masonic Amphitheatre begins at 5:30pm. The Stars and Stripes Celebration Committee of Clifton Forge Main Street, Inc. is excited to announce this year’s 243rd Nation’s Birthday events! We will kick off our patriotic celebration with a Flag Day Ceremony, June 14th, at 5:30 pm at the Masonic Amphitheatre. Included in the ceremony will be flag presentations by Boy Scout Troop #2, Girl Scout Troup # 699, and Clifton Forge VFW posts #4299 and #1033. Jim "Neighbor" Smith with also take part in the flag ceremony. In addition there will be patriotic music sung by Dale Meuterspaugh and a benefit picnic supper with birthday cake. Everyone is invited to this very special occasion. We urge you to bring children to this event. It's a great opportunity for them to be reminded of the importance of our nation's flag. This events kicks off The Town of Clifton Forge's Stars and Strips Celebration culminating on July 4th.