Virginia Tech's annual Lean Conference will be hosted virtually in 2021.

Implementing Lean is a cross industry conference hosted by the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center. Speakers from all over the U.S. share their knowledge about implementing lean principles, changing culture, tackling leadership challenges and implementing continuous improvement projects. Join us to learn more about best practices in lean while you enjoy high-energy networking and continued learning about building a culture of process improvement. This year's conference will be hosted virtually in March 2021.

Details & registration coming soon: http://bit.ly/vtlean2021

Contact: David Conners, dconners@vt.edu