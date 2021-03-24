Annual Lean Conference

to

Virtual Event Roanoke, Virginia

Implementing Lean is a cross industry conference hosted by the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center. Speakers from all over the U.S. share their knowledge about implementing lean principles, changing culture, tackling leadership challenges and implementing continuous improvement projects. Join us to learn more about best practices in lean while you enjoy high-energy networking and continued learning about building a culture of process improvement. This year's conference will be hosted virtually in March 2021.

Details & registration coming soon: http://bit.ly/vtlean2021

Contact: David Conners, dconners@vt.edu

Info

Virtual Event Roanoke, Virginia
Workshops
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Annual Lean Conference - 2021-03-24 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Annual Lean Conference - 2021-03-24 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Annual Lean Conference - 2021-03-24 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Annual Lean Conference - 2021-03-24 09:00:00 ical