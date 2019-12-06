Annual Lighting of the Salem Christmas Tree and Christmas Parade

Start the holiday season by attending the Annual Salem Christmas Tree Lighting before the Christmas Parade. We'll have a sing-along with local Carolers before the Farmers Market Christmas Tree is lit. Stay for the holiday parade immediately following the Tree Lighting, so bring lawn chairs and blankets while watching the parade from Main St. or College Avenue. There will be food and drink vendors along with local restaurants and businesses open along Main Street. Stay until the end to be sure to see Santa!