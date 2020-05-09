Mother's Day Pontoon Boat Tour

Give Mom a real treat this Mother's Day. Ride with a ranger on our 30-foot pontoon boat and learn the history of how the lake was created and the origin of the state park. Keep a lookout for an abundance of wildlife which makes Smith Mountain Lake its home. Watch to see the ospreys that have returned to the lake from their winter home in the Caribbean. We will make stops along the way to take in the scenery and for photo opportunities. Life vests will be provided by the park & must be worn at all times. Water & sunscreen are recommended.