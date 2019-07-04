Annual Stars and Stripes Celebration

On July 4th, we will begin the day-long celebration with a Down Town parade at 11 am. We urge you to come out and enjoy the parade or even be in it! As this is a small town celebration in the best sense of the word, we are hoping that many of our young people will hop on the bikes, carry a flag or wear something red, white and blue and march or ride in the parade. At the conclusion of the parade everyone is invited to gather at the Town Hall steps for a special ceremony honoring our Veterans.Following a reading of excerpts from the Declaration of Independence at the Town Hall steps we encourage you to follow our bagpipers on a short walk to the Masonic Amphitheatre for music and a picnic lunch. Children can enjoy painting cardboard houses and getting their faces painted. At 6 PM, the grounds of the C & O Heritage Center open to the public, free of charge, for an evening of informal fun, food and festivities. This outstanding presentation will include a Retreat of the Colors. An awesome fireworks display will take place at dusk to close out the day-long celebration.