Annual Strawberry Festival in Downtown Rocky Mount
Downtown Rocky Mount Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151
Bring your whole family to enjoy the Annual Strawberry Festival at the Farmers’ Market in downtown Rocky Mount on Friday, May 10 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.
Join us for a fun filled afternoon with plenty of fresh strawberries on ice cream, snow cones,
balloons, and children’s activities including a rock climbing wall and face painting. Live musical entertainment will be provided by local bands and several gospel groups. Bring your lawn chair and come early.
This is a free community event courtesy of Franklin Heights Baptist Church.
Info
Downtown Rocky Mount Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151 View Map