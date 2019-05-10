Annual Strawberry Festival in Downtown Rocky Mount

Bring your whole family to enjoy the Annual Strawberry Festival at the Farmers’ Market in downtown Rocky Mount on Friday, May 10 from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Join us for a fun filled afternoon with plenty of fresh strawberries on ice cream, snow cones,

balloons, and children’s activities including a rock climbing wall and face painting. Live musical entertainment will be provided by local bands and several gospel groups. Bring your lawn chair and come early.

This is a free community event courtesy of Franklin Heights Baptist Church.