Annual Women's Luncheon

Opening Reception and Gallery Access: 11 am – 12 pm

Luncheon: 12 pm – 2 pm

CELEBRATING WOMEN IN ART

An annual benefit celebrating women, art, and art education, this year’s Women’s Luncheon will celebrate the exquisite works on view in the exhibitions Wonders of Glass: From the Collection of Susan S. and David. R. Goode and The Art of Louis Comfort Tiffany: From the Nassau County Museum of Art.

EVENT PROGRAMMING

Hosted by the Women’s Luncheon Committee, guests will enjoy a delicious seated luncheon with remarks from keynote speaker Lindsy R. Parrott, Executive Director and Curator of the Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass, who will provide a fresh perspective and unique insight into the world of glass.

Guests will also have the opportunity to view both Wonders of Glass: From the Collection of Susan S. and David R. Goode and The Art of Louis Comfort Tiffany: From the Nassau County Museum of Art in our galleries, plus experience the creation of glass art with the Chrysler Museum of Art Mobile Glass Studio providing glass-blowing demonstrations on the day of the event.

RECOGNITIONS

At the luncheon, the Museum is also proud to honor two women in our community who have made significant contributions to the accessibility of arts and culture in our region:

Sheila S. Strauss Art Venture Award: Susan S. Goode

Ann Fralin Award: Valeta Pittman

WOMEN’S LUNCHEON COMMITTEE

The 2023 Women’s Luncheon is proudly hosted by the Women’s Luncheon Host Committee:

Tammy Finley, Chair

Gretchen Beedle

Betsy Bumgarner

Jane Coulter

Mary Dykstra Hagmaier

Bev Harris

Jean Hopstetter

Pam Martin

Valeta Pittman

Elda Stanco Downey

Lesleigh Strauss

Jenny Taubman

Danielle Wise

Lee Woody