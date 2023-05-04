Annual Women's Luncheon
to
Taubman Museum of Art 110 Salem Avenue SE, Roanoke, Virginia 24011
Taubman Museum of Art
Opening Reception and Gallery Access: 11 am – 12 pm
Luncheon: 12 pm – 2 pm
CELEBRATING WOMEN IN ART
An annual benefit celebrating women, art, and art education, this year’s Women’s Luncheon will celebrate the exquisite works on view in the exhibitions Wonders of Glass: From the Collection of Susan S. and David. R. Goode and The Art of Louis Comfort Tiffany: From the Nassau County Museum of Art.
EVENT PROGRAMMING
Hosted by the Women’s Luncheon Committee, guests will enjoy a delicious seated luncheon with remarks from keynote speaker Lindsy R. Parrott, Executive Director and Curator of the Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass, who will provide a fresh perspective and unique insight into the world of glass.
Guests will also have the opportunity to view both Wonders of Glass: From the Collection of Susan S. and David R. Goode and The Art of Louis Comfort Tiffany: From the Nassau County Museum of Art in our galleries, plus experience the creation of glass art with the Chrysler Museum of Art Mobile Glass Studio providing glass-blowing demonstrations on the day of the event.
RECOGNITIONS
At the luncheon, the Museum is also proud to honor two women in our community who have made significant contributions to the accessibility of arts and culture in our region:
Sheila S. Strauss Art Venture Award: Susan S. Goode
Ann Fralin Award: Valeta Pittman
WOMEN’S LUNCHEON COMMITTEE
The 2023 Women’s Luncheon is proudly hosted by the Women’s Luncheon Host Committee:
Tammy Finley, Chair
Gretchen Beedle
Betsy Bumgarner
Jane Coulter
Mary Dykstra Hagmaier
Bev Harris
Jean Hopstetter
Pam Martin
Valeta Pittman
Elda Stanco Downey
Lesleigh Strauss
Jenny Taubman
Danielle Wise
Lee Woody