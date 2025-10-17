Anthem GO Outside Festival

Join us October 17-19, 2025, in Virginia’s Blue Ridge for three days packed with pro-athletes, races, group runs & rides, outdoor activities, live music, beer and more.

FAQs

What are the festival hours?

Vendor hours are Friday: 5-8pm, Saturday 10am-8pm, Sunday 11am-5pm. There will be events downtown and in Elmwood Park, like our Project Outside Benefit Concert, outside of those hours but not the full festival footprint.

Where can we park?

One of the benefits of moving the event downtown is there are several large parking garages in downtown Roanoke that will be available. There are a few free options and some paid options that may be more convenient for those willing to fork over the cash (we do not receive any of this money). We will be sending out specifics in the weeks leading up to the event with maps and guides, sign up for updates to receive these emails. You can also view downtown parking that is always available on www.downtownroanoke.org.

Where can we use the bathroom?

There will be porta-potty banks with dozens of johns for your use.

Will it still be free?

Attending the festival downtown will still be free, as always, with dozens of activities for parents, kids, and dogs. We plan to have free live music in the market square throughout the weekend. We will also be hosting a ticketed benefit concert in Elmwood Park, epic team challenge, and races all to benefit Project Outside – since these are fundraisers, they will require funds .

Will there be camping this year?

Yes! Thanks to Roanoke County Parks and Recreation, there will be opportunities to camp at Explore Park accessible via a courtesy shuttle. More camping details here.

Are dogs allowed?

They are allowed in the parks and downtown streets. If you head into the market area or downtown businesses, please be aware most bars, restaurants, and shops do not allow dogs inside. Please bring poo bags and take care of any accidents quickly. All dogs are required to be on a leash. If your dog is not familiar and comfortable with other people and dogs, then please do not bring them to the event. If this privilege is abused, we will not allow dogs in future years.

What is Project Outside?

Project Outside is a lasting community fund created by businesses, governments, and individuals to support outdoor capital improvement projects, maintain key outdoor assets, and help launch and support businesses in the outdoor sector. Learn more.

What does Project Outside have to do with GO Fest?

This is our time to invest in our community strength – the outdoors – to continue positioning Virginia’s Blue Ridge as a preferred place to live, work, play, and visit. Any proceeds that GO Fest raises throughout the weekend will be put toward the Project Outside fund.