Anthem GO Outside Festival

Elmwood Park 706 South Jefferson Street, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

GO Fest is an annual three-day celebration of everything outdoors in Roanoke, Virginia.

Wander through Elmwood Park and surrounding downtown streets for three days to try your hand at endless outdoor activities. Here, you can test ride a bike, demo a stand-up paddleboard, learn to fly cast, join a race, and sample craft beer all in one afternoon. Explore the world of outdoor sports when you watch films from the Banff Mountain Film Festival or take in a pro-athlete show. Discover a community of enthusiasts for virtually any outdoor passion and find yourself at home in the Roanoke region’s outdoors.

