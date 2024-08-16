× Expand Antoinette Hale, The Curtsey (detail), 1996, oil on canvas, Gift of E. Antoinette Hale, 1997.005; Above: The Debutante (detail), 1986, oil on canvas, Museum purchase, 1994.023

The Taubman is pleased to once again exhibit paintings by Roanoke-based artist Antoinette Hale.

After a full career in social work, Hale decided to use the painting skills she had learned during a period in Los Angeles to show the life of her family and of the local African American community.

This exhibition has several focuses – Hale and her family, slices of community life, and her debutante series based in the Altruist Club Debutante’s Balls.

Hale’s strong sense of line and color makes these subjects lively and warm.

This exhibition is on view in the Bank of America Foundation & Dominion Resource Gallery.