× Expand Taubman Museum of Art Patrick Martinez, We're Moving (detail), 2018, Courtesy of the artist and Charlie James Gallery, Los Angeles

Organized by the Taubman Museum of Art featuring works from the Beth Rudin DeWoody Collection, A Very Anxious Feeling: Voices of Unrest in the American Experience shines light on the widespread feelings of anxiety in contemporary art. Referencing both collective and personal anxieties, the works in this exhibition highlight intersectional voices sharing their dissent, joy, and transcendence. The exhibition amplifies the voices and experiences of Latinx and Latin American artists living and working in the United States, with all works acquired by Beth Rudin DeWoody over the past twenty years.

The show includes more than 70 works by 57 artists:

Farley Aguilar, Tanya Aguiñiga, Herman Aguirre, Carlos Almaraz, Candida Alvarez, Jose Alvarez (D.O.P.A.), Eddie Rodolfo Aparicio, assume vivid astro focus (avaf), Firelei Báez, Felipe Baeza, Leonardo Benzant, Tania Bruguera, Margarita Cabrera, Alejandro Cesarco, Enrique Chagoya, C.J. Chueca, Gisela Colón, william cordova, Luis Cruz Azaceta, Guerra de la Paz, Raúl de Nieves, Ángel Delgado, Sebastian Errazuriz, Corey Escoto, rafa esparza, Luis Flores, María Fragoso, Magdalena Suarez Frimkess, ektor garcia, Monica Kim Garza, Anthony Goicolea, Ramiro Gomez, Sayre Gomez, Alfonso Gonzalez Jr., Elmer Guevara, Clotilde Jiménez, Daniel Joseph Martinez, Eddie Martinez, Lilian Martinez, Patrick Martinez, Ana Mendieta, Franco Mondini-Ruiz, Beatriz Monteavaro, Esteban Ocampo-Giraldo, Angel Otero, Alina Perez, Elbert Perez, Javier Piñón, Ernesto Pujol, Kenny Rivero, Sandy Rodriguez, Carlos Rolón, Gabriella Sanchez, Zilia Sánchez, Eduardo Sarabia, Cecilia Vicuña, and William Villalongo.

A Very Anxious Feeling: Voices of Unrest in the American Experience; 20 Years of the Beth Rudin DeWoody Collection is curated by Amethyst Rey Beaver, Assistant Curator, 21c Museum Hotels and Eva Thornton, Assistant Curator, Taubman Museum of Art in collaboration with Laura Dvorkin and Maynard Monrow of the Beth Rudin DeWoody Collection.

