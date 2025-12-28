Anya Hinkle & Libby Weitnauer at the Floyd Country Store

× Expand Courtesy of Anya Hinkle Anya Hinkle & Libby Weitnauer

Join us at The Floyd Country Store for an evening of old-time and bluegrass music with Anya Hinkle and Libby Weitnauer - Saturday, January 17, 2026 at 7PM.

Tickets available in-person at the Floyd Country Store or online at www.floydcountrystore.com

Born in the Appalachian Mountains of Virginia, ANYA HINKLE’s music is steeped in the tones of folk and bluegrass and seasoned by travels across the world with vivid storytelling, vibrant musicianship, and arresting honesty.

Anya won the Merlefest Chris Austin song contest (2019) and USA Songwriting Competition (2024) and was a recipient of the prestigious Mid Atlantic Arts USArtist Grant (2025).

Libby Weitnauer is a fiddle player, violinist, songwriter, and educator currently based in Nashville, Tennessee but raised on the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. She has earned degrees in classical violin performance from both DePaul University and New York University and has studied traditional music with teachers including Matt Brown, Rayna Gellert, and GRAMMY Award winner Dom Flemons.