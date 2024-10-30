Apes of The State, Laurel Hells Ramblers, and Endless Mike & the Beagle Club

× Expand The Spot on Kirk

Apes of the State is an independent folk punk band from Lancaster, PA. As a band, they are driven by DIY ethics with a goal of helping as many people as possible with their music. Their upbeat, mandolin driven songs encompass the full range of human emotion and cover topics such as love, heartbreak, student loan debt, regret, and overcoming addiction. Their most recent release, “They Can’t Kill Us All (2023)” is a 7” split record with Washington band Sister Wife Sex Strike. It leaves no room for questioning the band’s political message and evolution in sound while still sticking to their acoustic roots.

Laurel Hells Ramblers are a Roanoke favorite! A Gothic Mountain String Band with driving banjo that meets old-time fiddle from the hills of VA.

Endless Mike and the Beagle Club is a singer/songwriter with a very loud punk rock band. With the Beagle Club, singer/songwriter Mike Miller has released one EP and four full-length albums, as well as a B-sides collection and several online EPs and singles. Mr. Miller is a social worker in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where he lives with his wife, Laura, and their two kids.

Thursday, October 30th, 2024

Doors 7:00PM | Starts 7:30PM

$15 ADV | $20 Day of Show