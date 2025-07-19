× Expand Historical Society of Western Virginia Appalachian Apothecary: Folk Medicine, Mountain Teas, and Sweet Smells

Join the Museum Educator Jennifer and Appalachian Kitchen Gardens Coach, Keely Massie, as we explore the healing herbs, comforting brews, and fragrant traditions that shaped everyday life in early Appalachia. In this hands-on workshop, participants will get to touch and taste some of the natural concoctions from our Appalachian past that made backcountry living a little easier.

Saturday, July 19

2-4pm

$30

Space is limited!

Register: https://square.link/u/LCF4v6iv

Note: This workshop offers a historical and cultural perspective on folk practices and is not a modern herbalism or wellness course.

This workshop is made possible in part by a grant from the VA250 Commission in partnership with Virginia Humanities.