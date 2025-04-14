Appalachian Music Jam

to

Blue Ridge Institute and Museum 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum, Virginia

The Monday Music Jam at Ferrum College is a free weekly event on The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail. Every Monday at 7:00, anyone can join in for an evening of authentic old-time and bluegrass music. You can play instruments, sing, dance, or just listen and enjoy. Arrive any time between 7 p.m. and 8:30. Chairs are available for everyone and if you have mobility issues, or you’re carrying a big instrument, you can pull up right to the door. When the weather allows, the jam will move from the Blue Ridge Institute's museum lobby to the Leo Scott Pavilion at the farm museum across the road (Rt. 40).

Info

Blue Ridge Institute and Museum 20 Museum Drive, Ferrum, Virginia
Concerts & Live Music, Dance, Kids & Family
540-365-4345
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Appalachian Music Jam - 2025-04-14 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Appalachian Music Jam - 2025-04-14 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Appalachian Music Jam - 2025-04-14 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Appalachian Music Jam - 2025-04-14 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Appalachian Music Jam - 2025-04-21 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Appalachian Music Jam - 2025-04-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Appalachian Music Jam - 2025-04-21 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Appalachian Music Jam - 2025-04-21 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Appalachian Music Jam - 2025-04-28 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Appalachian Music Jam - 2025-04-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Appalachian Music Jam - 2025-04-28 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Appalachian Music Jam - 2025-04-28 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Appalachian Music Jam - 2025-05-05 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Appalachian Music Jam - 2025-05-05 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Appalachian Music Jam - 2025-05-05 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Appalachian Music Jam - 2025-05-05 19:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Appalachian Music Jam - 2025-05-12 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Appalachian Music Jam - 2025-05-12 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Appalachian Music Jam - 2025-05-12 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Appalachian Music Jam - 2025-05-12 19:00:00 ical