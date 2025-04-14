Appalachian Music Jam

× Expand Bob Pohlad Monday music jam outdoors at Blue Ridge Institute

The Monday Music Jam at Ferrum College is a free weekly event on The Crooked Road: Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail. Every Monday at 7:00, anyone can join in for an evening of authentic old-time and bluegrass music. You can play instruments, sing, dance, or just listen and enjoy. Arrive any time between 7 p.m. and 8:30. Chairs are available for everyone and if you have mobility issues, or you’re carrying a big instrument, you can pull up right to the door. When the weather allows, the jam will move from the Blue Ridge Institute's museum lobby to the Leo Scott Pavilion at the farm museum across the road (Rt. 40).