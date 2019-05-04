The Appalachian Power Smith Mountain Lake Triathlon is the first triathlon of the year in the western part of the state of Virginia. Staged out of beautiful Smith Mountain Lake State Park this triathlon classic has clear water, mountain views and fun courses. The swim features a sandy beach start and a crisp, clear lake. The bike and run courses are rolling, but not too challenging. This is a great race if you are just starting out in the sport, or have been racing for 20 years. Smith Mountain Lake is home to numerous lodging options and attractions. There is great trail running in the park and plenty of rural country roads for biking. For the cyclist in the family be sure to head into Roanoke, the Blue Ridge Parkway isn’t too far away if you want to stay the night and ride again on Sunday. There are also numerous B&B’s, breweries and wineries in the area. The area is worth exploring and the race needs to be on your “racecation” bucket list.

Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 9:00 AM

Triathlon: 750 Meter Swim (Lake); 20K Bike (Rolling Hills); 5K Run (Flat) Aquabike: 750 Meter Swim (Lake); 20K Bike (Rolling Hills) Duathlon: 1 Mile Run; 20K Bike (Rolling Hills); 5K Run (Flat)