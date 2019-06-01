Appalachian Soul with Charissa Morrison

Appalachian Soul is feel good music. Appalachian Soul is exactly what the name implies: Americana rooted in the rhythms of classic soul and R&B. Known for their 3-part harmonies and catchy songwriting, Appalachian Soul has quickly become one of Roanoke's favorite original bands, bringing their feel good music to regional venues including the Harvester, the Spot on Kirk, and the Deschutes Street Pub. Their debut self-titled album is available everywhere digital music is streamed or sold.

Opener: Charissa Morrison