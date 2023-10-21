AppleStack: A Flat Out Funky Fall Fest

× Expand AppleStack Logo AppleStack Fall Festival Logo

Bang your head to hard-driving “hellbilly" tunes while chowing on Appalachian favorites like classic apple stack cake, sweet and savory hand pies, and pintos with cornbread. Wash it all down with regional hooch and get to havin’ fun!

Handmade Goods: Shop work from nearly 300 insanely talented craftspeople, including a bunch of “guest makers” who aren’t normally at Crafteria.

Sexy Overalls Contest, 2:30 p.m: Show us how sexy bibs can be. Sequins, body lights, and creative scissor-work encouraged. All genders welcome. First 20 registrants accepted: https://form.jotform.com/232306201676045

Graffiti Quilt, winner announced at 2:30 p.m.: Decorate a square on our big graffiti quilt any way you like. Art supplies provided. Plus enter to win this collaborative art piece.

More hijinks coming soon!