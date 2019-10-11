Archaeology Behind-the-Scenes Tours

Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest, Virginia 24551

An amateur archaeologist himself, Thomas Jefferson is credited by some for setting the standard for modern archaeological science. Join Poplar Forest’s archaeologists for a 90-minute walking tour focused on the latest archaeological dig sites and discoveries on the plantation; included is a stop in the Poplar Forest archaeology lab, which is typically closed to visitors. Admission is $20 per person in advance, $25 at the door; reservations are encouraged.

Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest, Virginia 24551 View Map
434.525.1806
