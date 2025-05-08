× Expand Hunter Haskins A depiction representing a Totera Town inhabitant.

Unravel the archaeological discoveries of Salem’s incredible Native American village in “The Archaeology of Totera Town: Its Place in Native American History.” Admission is free for this Salem Museum speaker series talk on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 7:00 PM at the Salem Museum. This talk is in partnership with the Historical Society of Western Virginia.

In his talk, Dr. Michael Barber, a research fellow at the Longwood Institute of Archaeology, explores the fascinating discoveries made in Totera Town, an indigenous settlement prominently noted in 1670s explorations of western Virginia and located where the Moyer Sports Complex now stands. Hear about the 1990s salvage efforts on the site by a team of dedicated archaeologists and local volunteers, and how their discoveries illustrate the village’s contributions to understanding indigenous settlement, ethnicity, commerce, and overall colonial relations.

In addition to exploring the Salem Museum’s Native American displays, attendees are encouraged to visit the Historical Society of Western Virginia to observe the Totera Town artifacts on display at their museum. Located at 101 Shenandoah Ave NE in Roanoke, the Society highlights and celebrates the rich heritage of western Virginia, boasting a wide variety of historical artifacts, photographs, and documents. Their museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, from 10:00 AM to 4:30 PM.