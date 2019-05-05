Architectural Restoration Restoration Behind-the-Scenes Tours
Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest, Virginia 24551
Explore the architectural design, history and restoration of Thomas Jefferson’s retreat on this hour-long, behind-the-scenes tour guided by Travis McDonald, Poplar Forest’s Director of Architectural Restoration. Discover how the restoration architects, architectural historians and craftsmen are meticulously restoring Jefferson’s vision for the “best dwelling house in the state…”
Info
Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest, Virginia 24551 View Map