× Expand Courtesy of The Spot on Kirk

Ari Hest is a Grammy nominated singer/songwriter who began his career as an independent artist in 2001. He built a loyal following touring the college circuit extensively between 2000 and 2003, after which he released two albums on Columbia Records, Someone To Tell (2004) and The Break-In (2007) all the while touring both in the U.S. and abroad with artists such as Martin Sexton, Suzanne Vega, and Ani Difranco.In 2008, Ari wrote, recorded and released a new song every Monday in his 52 project, and released Twelve Mondays in 2009, a collection of re-mixed fan favorites from 52. From 2010-2016, Ari continued to tour relentlessly and released four other LP's: Sunset Over Hope Street(2011), The Fire Plays(2012), Shouts And Whispers(2015), and the grammy nominated Silver Skies Blue(2017), a duets album with Judy Collins.Many of Ari's songs have appeared on TV and film - The Path, The Lincoln Lawyer, Private Practice, Army Wives, and One Tree Hill to name a few.To mark 20 years of making music, Ari released a retrospective album entitled I Remember When in December of 2021.

arihest.com

Friday, March 28th, 2025

Doors 7:30 PM | Starts 8:00 PM

$15 ADV | $20 Day of Show