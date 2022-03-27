Ari Hest at The Spot on Kirk

Grammy nominated singer/songwriter, Ari Hest, began his career with two albums on Columbia Records, all while touring internationally.

Ari Hest released "Someone To Tell" (2004) and "The Break-In" (2007) in the midst of touring both in the U.S. and abroad with artists such as Martin Sexton, Suzanne Vega, and Ani Difranco.

In 2008, Ari wrote, recorded and released a new song every Monday in his "52" project, and released "Twelve Mondays" in 2009, a collection of re-mixed fan favorites from "52." He has continued to tour relentlessly and has released "Sunset Over Hope Street" (2011), "The Fire Plays" (2012), "Shouts And Whispers" (2015), and the Grammy nominated "Silver Skies Blue" (2016), a duets album with Judy Collins. Ari released his ninth LP, "Natural," in the spring of 2017. He celebrates the release of his newest work, "Against The Sky" on March 15.

Many of Ari's songs have appeared on TV and film - "The Path," "The Lincoln Lawyer," "Private Practice," "Army Wives," and "One Tree Hill," to name a few.

He is also half of the Bossa Nova inspired band Bluebirds of Paradise, a collaboration with Chrissi Poland.

