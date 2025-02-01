Aristotle Jones & the Appalachian Soul Band in Concert

× Expand Aristotle Jones docs@google.com

Aristotle Jones and his Appalachian Soul Band will perform as a six-band featuring horns, piano, guitar, bass, and drums at the historic Pulaski Theatre on February 1st at 2:00 pm. Get ready for an electrifying performance by Aristotle Jones and his Appalachian Soul Band, featuring horns, piano, guitar, bass, and drums. This afternoon concert will immerse you in the powerful sounds of Appalachian Soul—a fusion of soulful rhythms, rich harmonies, and heartfelt lyrics that celebrate the diversity and depth of Appalachian culture.